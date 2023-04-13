Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages, Donal discusses the risk of underinsuring your home, and we discuss the potential for substantial wind energy developments off the Donegal coast…..

In the second hour, we continue the discussion on wind energy, we look a new survey of attitudes to the Good Friday agreement, and Inishowen Co-Op turns 60……….

In the third hour, singer Hugh McClean comes in to celebrate 60 years in music, we speak to a local ASTU representative as their annual conference closes, and we hear from a campaigner who lost her sister to a codeine overdose caused by over the counter medication…..