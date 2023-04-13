Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages, Donal discusses the risk of underinsuring your home, and we discuss the potential for substantial wind energy developments off the Donegal coast….. 

In the second hour, we continue the discussion on wind energy, we look a new survey of attitudes to the Good Friday agreement, and Inishowen Co-Op turns 60………. 

 

 

In the third hour, singer Hugh McClean comes in to celebrate 60 years in music, we speak to a local ASTU representative as their annual conference closes, and we hear from a campaigner who lost her sister to a codeine overdose caused by over the counter medication…..   

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 April 2023
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for speed ramps throughout Bundoran

13 April 2023
Biden NI Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minster McConalogue says Biden’s trip is a historic visit for Ireland

13 April 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing community raises concerns over proposed offshore renewable energy sites

13 April 2023
