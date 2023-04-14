Darren Murphy reflects on Harps victory over Treaty United

Finn Harps got their first home victory of the season after a 2-0 win over Treaty United.
Ryan Rainey and Filip Da Silva with the goals for Dave Rogers men.
Finn Harps assistant manager Darren Murphy spoke with Chris Ashmore after the game…
