McFaul in squad, McKaigue and Glass named in Derry starting XV

Ciaran McFaul has returned to the Derry squad for their Ulster SFC opener against Fermanagh in Enniskillen.

Meanwhile, Conor Glass been named in the starting 15, despite the fact that he went off injured in the recent Division 2 Final against Dublin.

Chrissy McKaigue is also named in the team, having missed the Division 2 final through injury. The game has a 5.00 pm start in Brewster Park on Saturday.

And on Sunday, there is another quarter-final clash with Tyrone hosting Monaghan in Omagh at 4 pm.