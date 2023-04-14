Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Moonraker Rally postponed in light of tragic death of Craig Breen

Craig Breen, Hyundai, Ulster, Highland Radio, Sports, Letterkenny, Donegal

This weekend’s Moonraker Forest Rally in Co. Cork has been postponed.

The decision was made following of the tragic death of 33-year-old World Rally Championship star Craig Breen, from Waterford, who died  during a pre-event test in Croatia yesterday. His co-driver from Cavan, James Fulton, was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

In a statement, the Munster Car Club confirmed the postponing the event, and extended deepest sympathy and condolences to Breen’s familty and friends.

A number of Donegal competitors were due to take part in the rally.

Since the accidents many tributes have been paid to Ireland’s top rallying star.

