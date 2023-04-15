5% decrease in hospital waiting list figures

New hospital waiting list figures were published yesterday by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

It show that 490,993 people on the Active Waiting Lists are waiting longer than the Sláintecare maximum wait times, 5% lower than last month.

The 2017 Houses of the Oireachtas Sláintecare report recommended maximum wait times of no more than 12 weeks for an inpatient/day case procedure or GI Scope and 10 weeks for a new outpatient appointments.

At end of March this year over 50,000 people were currently exceeding the 12-week inpatient/day case procedure target which is a 4% decrease compared to last month.

Over 10,000 are exceeding the 12-week GI Scope target which down 8% compared to last month and nearly 429,000 people are exceeding the 10-week new outpatient appointment target, 5% less that the month previous.