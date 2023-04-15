Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

5% decrease in hospital waiting list figures

New hospital waiting list figures were published yesterday by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

It show that 490,993 people on the Active Waiting Lists are waiting longer than the Sláintecare maximum wait times, 5% lower than last month.

The 2017 Houses of the Oireachtas Sláintecare report recommended maximum wait times of no more than 12 weeks for an inpatient/day case procedure or GI Scope and 10 weeks for a new outpatient appointments.

At end of March this year over 50,000 people were currently exceeding the 12-week inpatient/day case procedure target which is a 4% decrease compared to last month.

Over 10,000 are exceeding the 12-week GI Scope target which down 8% compared to last month and nearly 429,000 people are exceeding the 10-week new outpatient appointment target, 5% less that the month previous.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny one way
News, Top Stories

Footpaths on new Letterkenny one way system damaged by inappropriate parking

15 April 2023
Nurse
Top Stories, News

5% decrease in hospital waiting list figures

15 April 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for painting work to take place at Rotten Island Lighthouse

15 April 2023
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

7 coworking hubs collaborate to showcase Inishowen

15 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny one way
News, Top Stories

Footpaths on new Letterkenny one way system damaged by inappropriate parking

15 April 2023
Nurse
Top Stories, News

5% decrease in hospital waiting list figures

15 April 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for painting work to take place at Rotten Island Lighthouse

15 April 2023
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

7 coworking hubs collaborate to showcase Inishowen

15 April 2023
News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 14th

14 April 2023
children
News, Top Stories

Children’s Ombudsman investment levels in Child Mental Health Services is “an insult”

14 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube