Connected Hubs Showcase Day takes place at the end of this month.

Inishowen Innovation in Buncrana, CoWork Plus in Carndonagh, and hubs in community centres in Clonmany, Malin Head, Moville, Carrowmenagh and Greencastle are collaborating to highlight the benefits of establishing a businesses in the north of the county.

Anne-Marie McLaughlin, innovation manager of Inishowen Innovation says a trail has been set up for the public to visit all seven centres: