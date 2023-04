A Donegal County Councillor is calling on the Commissioner of Irish Lights to paint the exterior wall of Rotten Island Lighthouse.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy said when the previous lighthouse master highlighted the need for the work to be done, it was declined as it was not a safety necessity due to navigational equipment on-board incoming boats.

However Cllr. Kennedy said in light of tourist activity at Killybegs Harbour, a refresh is now a must: