Cockhill Celtic claimed a 4-1 victory away to Letterkenny Rovers on Friday night.

First half goals from Corey McBride and Luke Rudden had Cockhill 2-0 up at the break.

Christy McLaughlin then netted just four minutes into the second half before Rovers pulled one back.

Stephen Duffy then sealed Gavin Cullen’s side victory with a goal on 88 minutes.