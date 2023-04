The 8-1 favourite, Corach Rambler, with Sligo man Derek Fox in the saddle, has won the Aintree Grand National.

It’s Foxes second Grand National win after One For Arthur six years ago.

The showpiece race was delayed after protestors breached heavy security to get onto the track.

Earlier Davy Russell confirmed his temporary comeback would end after Aintree.

Dave Keena has the details…