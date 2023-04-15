Footpaths on new Letterkenny one way system damaged by inappropriate parking

It’s emerged that some of the pedestrian paving installed as part of the new one way system close to the cathedral in Letterkenny has been damaged as a result of inappropriate parking.

At this week’s meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh asked when repairs will be made to the damage on footpaths on the new one-way system at St. Eunan’s College, College Row and in the vicinity of Hugh Duffy car park.

He also asked about progress on the erection of a barrier at the gate of St. Eunan’s College.

When Cllr Kavanagh asked why these repairs were necessary so soon after the work was completed, he was told that some damage has been caused by vehicles parking on paved areas intended for pedestrian use only.

Officials said the council’s design team has identified measures to deter vehicles from parking on the footway and will but putting these measures into place over the coming weeks.

The footway repairs have been dependent on ESB works being completed in the area, as these works have the potential to further damage. It is expected that ESB will complete their works by the end of this month, and pavement repairs will be completed by the end of May.