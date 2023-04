Gardaí are investigating a hit-and-run in County Monaghan.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened on Main Street, Ballybay at about 8.45 last night.

The pedestrian, aged in her 60s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The car failed to remain at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area at the time – especially those with camera footage – is asked to contact Gardaí.