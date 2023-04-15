Institute and Dergview play out draw

Institute and Dergview played out a 1-1 draw in the NIFL Championship on Saturday afternoon.
Shaun Leppard had Stute 1-0 up on 12 minutes.
On 77 minutes Mikhail Kennedy added the leveller for Dergview as the sides shared the spoils.
