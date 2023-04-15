Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Institute and Dergview play out draw

Institute and Dergview played out a 1-1 draw in the NIFL Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Shaun Leppard had Stute 1-0 up on 12 minutes.

On 77 minutes Mikhail Kennedy added the leveller for Dergview as the sides shared the spoils.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating a hit and run in Co.Monaghan

15 April 2023
Garda drop in
News, Top Stories

Gardaí community drop in to take place in Raphoe this Tuesday

15 April 2023
Letterkenny one way
News, Top Stories

Footpaths on new Letterkenny one way system damaged by inappropriate parking

15 April 2023
Nurse
Top Stories, News

5% decrease in hospital waiting list figures

15 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating a hit and run in Co.Monaghan

15 April 2023
Garda drop in
News, Top Stories

Gardaí community drop in to take place in Raphoe this Tuesday

15 April 2023
Letterkenny one way
News, Top Stories

Footpaths on new Letterkenny one way system damaged by inappropriate parking

15 April 2023
Nurse
Top Stories, News

5% decrease in hospital waiting list figures

15 April 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for painting work to take place at Rotten Island Lighthouse

15 April 2023
inishowen
News, Audio, Top Stories

7 coworking hubs collaborate to showcase Inishowen

15 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube