Letterkenny have secured their promotion to Division 2 after Clogher Valley recorded a 31-17 victory over Richmond in their AIL Promotion Play-Off.

Meanwhile Omagh were narrowly beaten in their game against Bruff but as they picked up two bonus points they are safe from relegation.

In the Gordan West Plate final, Strabane were beaten by Newry.

Highland’s rugby correspondent Alex McDonald has the wrap of the days action…