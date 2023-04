Derry will play in the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi final after they beat Fermanagh 3-17 to 2-08 in Enniskillen.

Two goals from Shane McGuigan and a Paul Cassidy goal was helpful to the defending Ulster champions as they eased to a 12 point win.

They will play the winner of Tyrone and Monaghan in the last four.

Derry boss Rory Gallagher spoke with the media after the game…