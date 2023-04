Tyrone bowed out of the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 2-17 to 1-18 loss to Monaghan in Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday afternoon.

Darragh Canavan’s goal in the first half helped Tyrone into a 1-10 to 0-08 lead at the break.

Goals in the second half from Stephen O’Hanlon and Ryan O’Toole helped the Farney county on their way and they will now play Derry in the last four.

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher told the media he is disappointed to exit the Ulster Championship…