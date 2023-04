Preparations are well underway for Cockhill Celtic as they prepare for one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

Gavin Cullen’s men will face Rockmount in the FAI Intermediate Cup decider after their 1-0 semi final victory over Ringmahon Rangers.

The game will take place next Sunday 23rd of April at The Showgrounds in Sligo.

Cockhill’s captain Jimmy Bradley says he can’t wait to play the game.

Cockhill’s Peter Doherty also looked ahead to the game.