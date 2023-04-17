Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gerry Hutch found not guilty of murder of David Byrne

Gerry Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne.

The prosecution had claimed that he was one of two gunmen who shot the Kinahan associate at a boxing event at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in February 2016.

The case against Mr Hutch boiled down to whether the judges believed the testimony of State-turned witness Jonathan Dowdall.

In the end, the judges were not convinced by Dowdall’s testimony and could find nothing in the case to support his allegation that Mr Hutch was one of the hitmen.

Two others were convicted for their roles in helping with the getaway.

