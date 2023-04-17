Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested following suspected arson at house in Strabane

Police are treating a fire at a house in Strabane as suspected arson.

A man has been arrested while one woman was taken to hospital following the blaze las night.

Officers on patrol in the Church View area noticed smoke coming from a house at around 10.50pm and immediately evacuated neighbouring properties.

Fire Service personnel attended and brought the fire under control but the house was extensively damaged.

One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

A 51 year old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Enquiries into the fire are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101.

