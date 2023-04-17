Taxi man assaulted in Derry

A taxi man has been assaulted in Derry.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man is reported to have been assaulted by a man as he dropped him off in the Westlake area of Strathfoyle at around 11:45pm last night.

The driver sustained an injury to his hand while damage was also caused to the car.

A 47 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences, including grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to come forward.