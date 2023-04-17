Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Three Donegal towns shortlisted in .IE Digital Town Awards 2023

Three Donegal towns have been shortlisted in the .

Dunlewey’s Digital History and Heritage project, Carndonagh’s Unleashing Digital Creativity initiative for young people in rural Donegal, facing educational disadvantage and Ardara’s Decreasing Isolation, Increasing Connectedness initiative for residents in sheltered accommodation have all been shortlisted.

The .IE Digital Town Awards recognise and reward projects with a digital element created by town groups, individuals and local communities. The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards event on Wednesday May 24th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

regency
News, Top Stories

Gerry Hutch found not guilty of murder of David Byrne

17 April 2023
Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal towns shortlisted in .IE Digital Town Awards 2023

17 April 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Taxi man assaulted in Derry

17 April 2023
tony holohan
News, Top Stories

Holohan secondment review finds funding commitment “by-passed all accepted protocols”

17 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

regency
News, Top Stories

Gerry Hutch found not guilty of murder of David Byrne

17 April 2023
Dunlewey
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal towns shortlisted in .IE Digital Town Awards 2023

17 April 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Taxi man assaulted in Derry

17 April 2023
tony holohan
News, Top Stories

Holohan secondment review finds funding commitment “by-passed all accepted protocols”

17 April 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following suspected arson at house in Strabane

17 April 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Health Minister to visit Donegal this week

17 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube