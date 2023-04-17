Three Donegal towns shortlisted in .IE Digital Town Awards 2023

Three Donegal towns have been shortlisted in the .

Dunlewey’s Digital History and Heritage project, Carndonagh’s Unleashing Digital Creativity initiative for young people in rural Donegal, facing educational disadvantage and Ardara’s Decreasing Isolation, Increasing Connectedness initiative for residents in sheltered accommodation have all been shortlisted.

The .IE Digital Town Awards recognise and reward projects with a digital element created by town groups, individuals and local communities. The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards event on Wednesday May 24th.