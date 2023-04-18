‘Evil’ man who killed Jasmine McMonagle to be sentenced on May 22nd

A man, who has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his partner in Donegal four years ago, has been described as “evil” by the victim’s family.

The sentencing hearing of 31 year old Richard Burke began today at the Central Criminal Court.

28 year old Jasmine McMonagle was beaten and then strangled to death by her on and off partner Richard Burke, in her home in Killygorden in Co Donegal on the 4th of January, 2019.

Last month, Mr Burke was found guilty of manslaughter after a jury heard undisputed evidence that his responsibility was diminished by mental illness.

At the start of his sentence hearing today, Jasmine’s sister Jenna told the court she would call Richard Burke a “monster or an animal” but that he was something else entirely.

Jasmine’s mother, Jaqueiline, says she still gets anxiety when she has to lift up a kitchen knife, after hearing the graphic details of Jasmine’s death during the trial.

The court heard how Jasmine’s daughters are coping with life without their mum, with their grandmother saying they ask questions no child should have to ask.

The court heard Jasmine’s eldest daughter is genuinely fearful of anyone who bears a resemblance to Mr Burke and is afraid he will get out of prison and harm her or her sister.

Mr Burke was visibly upset during the courts of today’s hearing and will find out his sentence on the 22nd of May.