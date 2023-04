On the fourth anniversary of the murder of journalist Lyra Mc Kee, the Tanaiste says the North cannot be dragged back to its violent past.

The 29 year old was shot dead by dissident republicans while covering a riot in Derry in 2019.

The anniversary of her death comes the same month as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Tanaiste Michael Martin told a conference in Belfast, there must not be a return to the violence of the past……