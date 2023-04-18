Keys stolen from house under construction in Muff

A house which is currently under construction at Lenamore, Muff was burgled.

It is believed the incident occurred between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday afternoon last.

The back door was smashed and a number of sets of keys belonging to the property were stolen.

A group of youths were seen in the area between those times.

Gardaí are appealing to people who noticed these young people and who may be able to identify them to make contact, if only to rule them out of the investigation.

Gardaí are also asking for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in that area during that two hour time frame, to contact them in Buncrana.