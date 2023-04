Paddy McLaughlin is understood to be on the verge of returning to his hometown club Derry City.

Cliftonville FC confirmed on Monday evening that Paddy McLaughlin stepped down as their manager after four years in charge.

It opens the way for McLaughlin to take over the vacant assistant manager’s role at Derry City following the departure of Alan Reynolds to Waterford FC.

McLaughlin could be in place in time to take his place in the dug-out alongside Ruairi Higgins at Cork City on Friday night