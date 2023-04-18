Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Possible sighting of Cian Langelaan

There’s been a possible sighting of a Donegal man missing over two years.

Cian Langelaan was last seen in the Horn Head area in September 2020.

He was reported missing from the Falcarragh area after last being seen on Sunday September 27th 2020 in Horn Head. He was 27 at the time.

Cian’s mother, Anthea has confirmed that there has been a possible sighting of him in Donegal. She is asking the person who contacted her to contact Milford Garda station.

Anthea says she is grateful to know that people are still keeping an eye out for her son, adding that it helps keep the hope alive.

Cian is described as 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build with sandy coloured hair.

