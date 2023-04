There’s concern over a shortage of Bean an Tís and host families for Irish colleges.

The latest figures from the Department of the Gaeltacht, show the number of host families providing accommodation to students has fallen by almost a third in the past four years.

TG4 reports 495 families provided places to stay in the summer of last year, compared to 655 in 2017.

Investigative reporter with Iniúchadh TG4 Kevin Magee, says the pandemic had an impact on families putting themselves forward………