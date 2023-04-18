SVP seeks more volunteers for its social housing division

The St Vincent de Paul organisation in the North West is seeking volunteers to help in its housing division.

The organisation has over 210 homes in 17 locations across the North West, and is seeking new volunteers, both in terms of managing and ,maintaining the homes and also supporting the tenants. An information evening takes place tomorrow night at St Mary’s Hall in Buncrana, where St Vincent de Paul maintains 29 homes.

Paula Kenny is the National Manager of the St Vincent de Paul Housing Division. She told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show it’s an important area of SVP’s work……………

Paula’s full conversation with Greg can be heard here………..