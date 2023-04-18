Watch: Aidan O’Rourke says Donegal have refocused for championship

Donegal are refocused for the championship and fear nobody in Ulster that’s according Manager Aidan O’Rourke.

Donegal head for Newry to face off with Down in the provincial quarter final at Pairc Esler.

Armagh native O’Rourke says the group has put in a lot of good work since the disappointing league campaign but they will be without key injuried players Peader Mogan, Oisin Gallen and Patrick McBrearty.

Naomh Conaill’s Eoin McGettigan has joined the panel but it remains to be seen if he features on Sunday.

The game will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday from 2pm in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny and commentary from Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with the Donegal Manager ahead of this weekend’s tie:

