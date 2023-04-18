Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Watch: Aidan O’Rourke says Donegal have refocused for championship

Donegal are refocused for the championship and fear nobody in Ulster that’s according Manager Aidan O’Rourke.

Donegal head for Newry to face off with Down in the provincial quarter final at Pairc Esler.

Armagh native O’Rourke says the group has put in a lot of good work since the disappointing league campaign but they will be without key injuried players Peader Mogan, Oisin Gallen and Patrick McBrearty.

Naomh Conaill’s Eoin McGettigan has joined the panel but it remains to be seen if he features on Sunday.

The game will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday from 2pm in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny and commentary from Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with the Donegal Manager ahead of this weekend’s tie:

forestfire
News, Top Stories

Orange level forest fire warning issued

18 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday April 18th

18 April 2023
cian
News, Top Stories

Possible sighting of Cian Langelaan

18 April 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Special Council meeting to take place on Monday

18 April 2023
Advertisement

