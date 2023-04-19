Business Matters Ep 141 – Clive Alcorn

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the owner of Alcorn’s Garden Centre and the owner of Tropical World in Letterkenny, Clive Alcorn.

Clive’s late parents, Tommy and Martha, set up a flower shop at Loughnagin in the eighties and Clive began working full-time in the business while still a teenager.

When his father retired, Clive formed Alcorn’s Limited along with his brother, John, and sister, Caroline, who both run Alcorn’s Flowers.

It was always Clive’s ambition to establish his own zoo and in 2011 he opened Tropical World which attracts 40,000 visitors annually.

Listen back here: