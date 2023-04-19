Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Council echos Orange Fire Warning as dried gorse and grass poses major risk

Donegal County Council has issued an Orange Fire Danger Notice in respect of gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation. It will remain in place until Saturday evening. Donegal County Council is urging landowners and members of the public to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires, and report any unattended fires immediately.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank, and people are being reminded that it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March and August.

The burning of agricultural waste is also currently prohibited.

A national warning was issued last evening.

******************

Statement in full –

Notice of High Fire Risk (Condition Orange)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a Fire Danger Notice, Condition Orange, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist. The Notice is in effect until 6.00 pm on 22nd April 2023.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.

The Council is also urging landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfires.

House holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property. Cleared areas should be maintained free of vegetation and combustible material.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.

Landowners are also reminded that under the Waste Management Regulations 2023 the burning of agricultural waste is currently prohibited.

