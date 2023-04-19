Dail told government isn’t taking house vacancy levels in Donegal seriously enough

The Dail has been told that there are over 7000 vacant homes in Donegal, many of them in the possession of banks, but Donegal County Council isn’t being given the resources to address the issue.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said this morning there is a crisis in the county, but the government appears to be asleep at the wheel, and is not taking the situation seriously.

Speaking on a Social Democrats motion to increase the Vacant Properties Tax, Deputy MacLochlainn said approving just vacant homes officer for Donegal County Council is not an adequate response……………….