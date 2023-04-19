Delay in compensation for fishermen described as scandolous

The delay in compensating fishermen impacted by Brexit has is scandalous, according to the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation CEO, Seán O’Donoghue.

Mr. O’Donoghue says a report issued yesterday by Bord Iascaigh Mhara highlights the issues faced by fishermen as exports fell by 13%, mainly due to the lower quotas of mackerel and blue whiting as a result of Brexit.

From 2021 until the end of this year, pelagic fishermen will see a loss of over €52 million in Mackerel in the smaller quota confinements.

Sean O’Donoghue says while the Brexit Adjustment reserve was established to offer financial support, not one single euro has been distributed to date: