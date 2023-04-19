Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Delay in compensation for fishermen described as scandolous

The delay in compensating fishermen impacted by Brexit has is scandalous, according to the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation CEO, Seán O’Donoghue.

Mr. O’Donoghue says a report issued yesterday by Bord Iascaigh Mhara highlights the issues faced by fishermen as exports fell by 13%, mainly due to the lower quotas of mackerel and blue whiting as a result of Brexit.

From 2021 until the end of this year, pelagic fishermen will see a loss of over €52 million in Mackerel in the smaller quota confinements.

Sean O’Donoghue says while the Brexit Adjustment reserve was established to offer financial support, not one single euro has been distributed to date:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Perspective must be maintained when looking at Strep A figures – Dr. Armstrong

19 April 2023
Magheroarty Beach
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue warning after sheep kill in West Donegal

19 April 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Coleraine

19 April 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for all rural independents to form new political party

19 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Perspective must be maintained when looking at Strep A figures – Dr. Armstrong

19 April 2023
Magheroarty Beach
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue warning after sheep kill in West Donegal

19 April 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Coleraine

19 April 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for all rural independents to form new political party

19 April 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 141 – Clive Alcorn

19 April 2023
padraig maclochlainn dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told government isn’t taking house vacancy levels in Donegal seriously enough

19 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube