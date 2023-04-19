Donegal ECI settings raise €10,500 on National Pyjama Day

Early Childhood Ireland has today announced that 32 of its member settings in Donegal contributed over €10,500 to a national total of almost €350,000 raised on National Pyjama Day.

The funds raised will benefit two projects: AsIAm’s Child and Family Support Programme and The Reggio Children Project 2023.

Teresa Heeney, CEO, Early Childhood Ireland says the funds raised will make tangible difference to the lives of children with autism and will also continue to enhance quality for children in the Early Years and School Age Care sector in Ireland.