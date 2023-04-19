Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Donegal schoolboy’s poem recited by US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy at GFA conference

‘Let’s raise a pint of Guinness to the Irish and the Brits who put aside their differences for a future that uplifts.’

That’s an extract from a poem penned by a Donegal schoolboy which was recited by the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland at a conference at Queen’s University Belfast today to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Joe Kennedy, met Jack McBride from Donegal yesterday.

Today, Mr Kennedy spoke of a future that the people of Northern Ireland have earned through their strive towards peace:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Joe Kennedy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal schoolboy’s poem recited by US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy at GFA conference

19 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 April 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Perspective must be maintained when looking at Strep A figures – Dr. Armstrong

19 April 2023
Magheroarty Beach
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue warning after sheep kill in West Donegal

19 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Joe Kennedy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal schoolboy’s poem recited by US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy at GFA conference

19 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 April 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Perspective must be maintained when looking at Strep A figures – Dr. Armstrong

19 April 2023
Magheroarty Beach
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue warning after sheep kill in West Donegal

19 April 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Coleraine

19 April 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for all rural independents to form new political party

19 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube