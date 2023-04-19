Gardai issue warning after sheep kill in West Donegal

Gardai have issued a warning to dog owners reminding them of the harm their pets can can cause if let roam free or unsecured and not kept under effectual control.

It comes after a sheep kill at Magheroarty Beach in recent days in which a number of sheep in ewe and a lamb were killed while a number of sheep are still missing.

Gardai say this time of year gives rise to issues with sheep kills when dogs attack livestock during lambing season.

They are appealing to people to not let their dogs roam and to keep them under effectual control.