A man in his 40s has been stabbed in the North.

It happened at a property in the Westbourne Crescent area of Coleraine at around 6.15 yesterday evening.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his upper body, and is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.