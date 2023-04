A former Strabane Councillor believes Donegal County Council should be more forthcoming in its support of the City of Derry Airport.

Patsy Kelly says it cannot be simply left to the ratepayers in Strabane and Derry to fund the facility when it is vital for the North West Region as a whole.

Mr Kelly, an Independent candidate for the upcoming local elections in Northern Ireland says support from other Council areas both North and South is needed: