A Letterkenny Councillor is welcoming funding of almost €193,000 for resurfacing works on the Glencar Road.

The funding has been allocated under the 2023 Restoration Improvement Programme with works due to commence in the second quarter of 2023.

Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh said he is pleased the works are going ahead, and hopes they won’t exacerbate ongoing traffic issues in Letterkenny: