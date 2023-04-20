Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday April 20th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday April 20th:

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday April 20th

20 April 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

DCI John Caldwell discharged from hospital

20 April 2023
Derry Museum
News, Top Stories

New Peace Process Museum on the cards for Derry

20 April 2023
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

€192,749 awarded to resurface Glencar Road

20 April 2023
