New cross-border tourism campaign launched

A new cross-border tourism campaign has been launched in Donegal and Derry encouraging people to enjoy a taste of home.

The Best of the North West campaign will showcase the many attractions located right in the region.

Led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, working in partnership with Visit Derry & Donegal Tourism, the initiative is part of a wider North West Regional Development Programme, which aims to grow the value of the visitor economy and is funded through the North West Development Fund, in conjunction with The Executive Office and the Irish Government.

John G Mc Laughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chairman of Donegal Tourism says the collaborative approach to tourism provides the visitor with some of the world’s finest tourism service providers, from hotels and restaurants, activity, heritage and cultural pursuits.

A dedicated website has also been set up.