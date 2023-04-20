New Peace Process Museum on the cards for Derry

A new museum for Derry could be on the way.

Almost £3m in funding has been confirmed for a new Peace Process Museum in the city.

The project will see an extension to the Gasyard Centre which will chronicle the evolution of the conflict in the North from August 1972 and the key role played by key figures such as; Martin Mc Guinness, John Hume, and Mitchel McLaughlin, as well as local residents’ testimony, detailing their memories of the conflict.

In welcoming the announcement, the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation believes the museum will be an important addition to Derry, providing a space for education, reflection, and engagement with the history of the conflict and the ongoing peace process.