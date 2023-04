A letter issued to the residents and families of Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar has sparked outrage.

A new plan called ‘Time to Move On’ has been issued by the HSE this week.

Families were invited via letter to a meeting on Tuesday last to learn about the plan, but were shocked to read of the de-congregation of Ard Greine over the next 3 years.

Speaking on this mornings Nine ’til Noon Show, Aontu representative Mary T Sweeney says the letter lacked any emotion: