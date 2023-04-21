Doochary Development Committee believe same individuals are behind theft of sign

The Doochary Development committee believe the latest in a string of theft and vandalism incidents are related and are being carried out by the same individuals.

A heritage sign worth around €600 has been stolen in recent days.

In a statement, the Committee says they have been in contact with Gardai about the matter and a number of other incidents including the defacing of a heritage mural and the consensus they say is that all the are related and by the same individuals.

The Committee says their future is uncertain as a result of the incidents.

Statement from Cumann Forbartha – Na Dúchoraidh, the Doochary Development Group/Doochary Tidy Towns:

The Committee of Cumann Forbartha – Na Dúchoraidh, the Doochary Development Group/Doochary Tidy Towns is shocked at the removal of a heritage sign within the last few days, which was situated at the Owenamarve River. This sign which was worth over €600 and funded as part of a series of heritage information boards erected around the village, by Donegal County Council. This board in particular commemorates after the Battle of Scarrifhollis fought on June 21st, 1650, outside what is now Letterkenny, at Abhainn Na Marbh, Irish soldiers who surrendered were subsequently all massacred and their bodies thrown into the river.

The Committee has been in contact with An Garda Siochana about this and a number of other incidents including the defacing of a heritage mural and the consensus is that all are related and by the same individuals.

The sign at Owenmarve would have taken a number of individuals to remove from the ground and a witness has come forward. The Committee are asking for the sign to be returned.

The aims and objectives of our group have been to support the development of resources for families and older residents in our village. To protect and preserve the Irish language, Village heritage, enhance and support ecosystems-flora and fauna and the environment, to promote arts and culture and to develop local infrastructure such as creating social enterprises for the benefit of local people and create employment in a variety of areas including tourism.