Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Doochary Development Committee believe same individuals are behind theft of sign

The Doochary Development committee believe the latest in a string of theft and vandalism incidents are related and are being carried out by the same individuals.

A heritage sign worth around €600 has been stolen in recent days.

In a statement, the Committee says they have been in contact with Gardai about the matter and a number of other incidents including the defacing of a heritage mural and the consensus they say is that all the are related and by the same individuals.

The Committee says their future is uncertain as a result of the incidents.

Statement from Cumann Forbartha – Na Dúchoraidh, the Doochary Development Group/Doochary Tidy Towns:

The Committee of Cumann Forbartha – Na Dúchoraidh, the Doochary Development Group/Doochary Tidy Towns is shocked at the removal of a heritage sign within the last few days, which was situated at the Owenamarve River. This sign which was worth over €600 and funded as part of a series of heritage information boards erected around the village, by Donegal County Council. This board in particular commemorates after the Battle of Scarrifhollis fought on June 21st, 1650, outside what is now Letterkenny, at Abhainn Na Marbh, Irish soldiers who surrendered were subsequently all massacred and their bodies thrown into the river.

The Committee has been in contact with An Garda Siochana about this and a number of other incidents including the defacing of a heritage mural and the consensus is that all are related and by the same individuals.

The sign at Owenmarve would have taken a number of individuals to remove from the ground and a witness has come forward. The Committee are asking for the sign to be returned.

Cumann Forbartha – Na Dúchoraidh, the Doochary Development Group/Doochary Tidy Towns
The aims and objectives of our group have been to support the development of resources for families and older residents in our village. To protect and preserve the Irish language, Village heritage, enhance and support ecosystems-flora and fauna and the environment, to promote arts and culture and to develop local infrastructure such as creating social enterprises for the benefit of local people and create employment in a variety of areas including tourism.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gorsefire.
News, Top Stories

Fire service tackles gorse fire in West Donegal

21 April 2023
doochary2
News, Top Stories

Doochary Development Committee believe same individuals are behind theft of sign

21 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 21st

21 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of New IRA investigation

21 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gorsefire.
News, Top Stories

Fire service tackles gorse fire in West Donegal

21 April 2023
doochary2
News, Top Stories

Doochary Development Committee believe same individuals are behind theft of sign

21 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 21st

21 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of New IRA investigation

21 April 2023
gardai slow down
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught almost 30km/h over the speed limit on National Slow Down Day

21 April 2023
UK Text warning
News

Donegal residents with roaming mobile phones may receive UK Emergency Alert text on Sunday

21 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube