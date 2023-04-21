ERNACT says NW is well placed to become a leader in ‘disruptive technology’

The cross border digital project ERNACT says it’s presence makes the North West a prime location for disruptive technologies which explore new areas of innovation.

The EU backed initiative, which is run by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, has secured €6.6 million in the past six months for the digitisation of public services and SMEs.

Programme Manager Dr Caitriona Strain says there is no other region of Europe with such a comprehensive digital support structure available………