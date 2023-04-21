Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Fire service tackles gorse fire in West Donegal

The Donegal Fire Service were last evening tasked to tackle a gorse fire in West Donegal.

The Dungloe and Glenties Fire Brigades were alerted to a wildfire at Meenacarn, Lettermacaward at around 5:55pm.

After arriving on the scene at around 6:10pm, the fire was brought under control and the last brigade left the scene at 8pm.

It comes as an orange fire danger warning has been extended.

Donegal County Council and the Department of Agriculture is urging landowners and members of the public to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires, and report any unattended fires immediately.

The notice was due to expire tomorrow but will now remain in place until 6pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gorsefire.
News, Top Stories

Fire service tackles gorse fire in West Donegal

21 April 2023
doochary2
News, Top Stories

Doochary Development Committee believe same individuals are behind theft of sign

21 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 21st

21 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of New IRA investigation

21 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gorsefire.
News, Top Stories

Fire service tackles gorse fire in West Donegal

21 April 2023
doochary2
News, Top Stories

Doochary Development Committee believe same individuals are behind theft of sign

21 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 21st

21 April 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry as part of New IRA investigation

21 April 2023
gardai slow down
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught almost 30km/h over the speed limit on National Slow Down Day

21 April 2023
UK Text warning
News

Donegal residents with roaming mobile phones may receive UK Emergency Alert text on Sunday

21 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube