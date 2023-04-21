Fire service tackles gorse fire in West Donegal

The Donegal Fire Service were last evening tasked to tackle a gorse fire in West Donegal.

The Dungloe and Glenties Fire Brigades were alerted to a wildfire at Meenacarn, Lettermacaward at around 5:55pm.

After arriving on the scene at around 6:10pm, the fire was brought under control and the last brigade left the scene at 8pm.

It comes as an orange fire danger warning has been extended.

Donegal County Council and the Department of Agriculture is urging landowners and members of the public to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires, and report any unattended fires immediately.

The notice was due to expire tomorrow but will now remain in place until 6pm on Tuesday.