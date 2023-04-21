Hotel bookings in Donegal still below 2019 levels – IHF

The Irish Hotels Federation says while the Easter season was a relatively positive one for the hotel and hospitality sector in Donegal, summer bookings still haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels in Donegal.

Local spokesperson Paul Diver says while the domestic market remains strong, the international market still hasn’t returned to 2019 levels, and as of now, bookings are down on what would have been expected before Covid.

However, Mr Diver says there is still some positivity, particularly in terms of Donegal’s reputation as a value for money destination……