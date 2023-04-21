Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister to open new Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due in Donegal Town today for the official opening of the town’s new Primary Care centre.

This centre will provide a range of services, including podiatry, physiotherapy, dietetics, social work, occupational therapy and x-ray facilities.

Mandy Doyle is head of Primary Care Services in Donegal – She says this will help ensure that people receive services in their community, and in many cases, will no longer have to travel to the acute hospitals in Letterkenny or Sligo for treatments or consultations………

