National Slow Down Day underway

Gardaí will be out in force today, checking for speeding drivers.

It’s part of National Slow Down Day which kicked off at 7 o’clock this morning for 24 hours.

The aim of this campaign is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding.

It’s estimated 30% of deaths on the roads are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

They’re warning any increase in speed will significantly raise the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal crash.

The number of lives lost on the roads increased last year, to 157 deaths, the largest death toll on our roads since 2016.

So far this year there have been 52 deaths on our roads.

This National Slow Down Day lasts until 7 o’clock tomorrow morning.

 

