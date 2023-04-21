Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Several ‘sweeping’ changes likely to be made to Irish abortion laws

Several ‘sweeping’ changes are likely to be made to Ireland’s abortion laws, following a major review.

The analysis looked at the effectiveness of abortion services, since they were introduced in 2019.

A change to the three-day waiting period for access to termination medication, is one of ten proposed legislative changes.

The Irish Times reports the review recommends this waiting period, would instead be made optional.

Other recommendations include changes to the process for women seeking an abortion in the case of a fatal foetal abnormality.

At the moment in these cases, if the pregnancy is past the 12 week point, women can only access an abortion if two medical practitioners believe the foetus is unlikely to survive past 28 days.

The report was carried out by Barrister Marie O’Shea, and is expected to brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly next week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

slow down
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

21 April 2023
computer doctor
News, Top Stories

Several ‘sweeping’ changes likely to be made to Irish abortion laws

21 April 2023
primary care
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister to open new Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town

21 April 2023
Restaurant Hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hotel bookings in Donegal still below 2019 levels – IHF

21 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

slow down
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

21 April 2023
computer doctor
News, Top Stories

Several ‘sweeping’ changes likely to be made to Irish abortion laws

21 April 2023
primary care
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister to open new Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town

21 April 2023
Restaurant Hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hotel bookings in Donegal still below 2019 levels – IHF

21 April 2023
Ernact 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

ERNACT says NW is well placed to become a leader in ‘disruptive technology’

21 April 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday April 20th

20 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube