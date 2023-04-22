Donegal to benefit from new LIFE on Machair Project

LIFE on Machair was officially launched yesterday by the Ministers of State Malcolm Noonan TD and Senator Pippa Hackett.

The coastal nature project runs across nine sites starting in Connemara and fishing in north Donegal.

€7.3 million has been awarded to the LIFE on Machair Project which includes Donegal.

The project has over 100 farmers already registered to take part on the scheme, which will conserve and restore unique coastal grassland habitats known as ‘machair’, found only in north-west Ireland and Scotland.

The project will also support the year-round protection of vulnerable wading birds such as Curlew, Lapwing, Redshank and Snipe.

Minister Noonan also announced that, through the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the LIFE on Machair Project will adopt the Great Yellow Bumblebee EIP.